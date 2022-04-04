Philippines, Flooding in Palawan (MIMAROPA) (29 Mar 2022)

Palawan, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 29 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000425-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 29 Mar 2022 23:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Puerto Princesa City

DESCRIPTION

On 29 March 2022, a flooding incident transpired in some areas of Palawan due to heavy rainfall caused by LPA.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

A total of 8 flooding incidents were reported and already subsided.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

A total of 103 families/383 persons were affected.

DAMAGED HOUSES:

A total of 16 totally damaged houses were reported.

ROADS AND BRIDGES

A total of 2 national roads were affected.