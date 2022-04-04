Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Palawan (MIMAROPA) (29 Mar 2022)
Palawan, Philippines
Event Date : Tue, 29 Mar 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000425-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 29 Mar 2022 23:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Puerto Princesa City
DESCRIPTION
On 29 March 2022, a flooding incident transpired in some areas of Palawan due to heavy rainfall caused by LPA.
RELATED INCIDENTS:
A total of 8 flooding incidents were reported and already subsided.
AFFECTED POPULATION:
A total of 103 families/383 persons were affected.
DAMAGED HOUSES:
A total of 16 totally damaged houses were reported.
ROADS AND BRIDGES
A total of 2 national roads were affected.