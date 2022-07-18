Philippines, Flooding in Pagagawan and Pagalungan (Maguidanao) (14 Jul 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000772-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pagagawan, Pagalungan

DESCRIPTION

Progress Report No. 1 for Flooding Incidents in Maguindanao (BARMM)

On 14 July 2022, the Municipalities of Datu Montawal and Pagalungan, Maguindanao experienced flooding caused by Localized Thunderstorms.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

- 14,586 families from 21 barangays of the said municipalities were affected.