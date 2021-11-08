Philippines, Flooding in Narra and Sofronio Espanola, Palawan (6 Nov 2021)

Palawan, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000928-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 11:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Narra, Sofronio Espanola

DESCRIPTION

Issued on 06 November 2021 at 11AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km Northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan (12.7°N,

116.0°E), and may continue to move west towards the West Philippine Sea.

There are 41 families or 142 persons affected in three (3) barangays in Palawan

There are 17 families or 59 persons taking temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Narra, Palawan