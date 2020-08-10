Philippines, Flooding in Midsayap District, North Cotabato (11:02 Aug 5 2020)

Description

Heavy rains have flooded low-lying areas in North Cotabato’s first district on Tuesday.

Aside from this town, the five-hour downpour on Tuesday afternoon until evening also affected the municipalities of Banisilan, Alamada, Libungan, Aleosan, and Pigcawayan, all in the province’s first district.

Clogged drainage canals could have contributed to the sudden surge of water after heavy rains.

Floods started at past 4 p.m. as the region experienced heavy rains due to a low-pressure area affecting Mindanao.

Mayor Jesus Sacdalan of Alamada, North Cotabato said nearly 3,000 residents have been affected by flash floods in his area.

“Roads that we have repaired after landslides and flashfloods last month are now destroyed anew,” Sacdalan said in a separate interview with reporters on Wednesday.

He urged Public Works Secretary Mark Villar to consider Alamada among his priorities in road repairs and construction of bridges so as not to hamper the delivery of services, as well as food and farm products to the market.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has ordered the provincial disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMO) to hasten their evaluation to determine the amount of assistance the province would provide to affected sectors.

No casualty was reported due to the floods as an assessment on the extent of damage was ongoing.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Midsayap District, North Cotabato

Casualties

Affected Persons: 3000