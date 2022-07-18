Philippines, Flooding in Mati City, Davao Oriental (Region XI) (13 Jul 2022)

Davao Oriental, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000756-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 13 Jul 2022 08:34:38

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mati City

DESCRIPTION

On 13 July 2022, at around 5:00 PM, a flooding incident occurred in Barangays Matiao and Central, Mati City, Davao Oriental brought by the effects of localized thunderstorm and Southwest Monsoon. The incident affected families residing within the area and were immediately evacuated to their respective barangay gymnasium.

AFFECTED POPULATION: A total of 31 families / 137 persons were affected