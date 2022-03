Philippines, Flooding in Maguindanao (BARMM) (9 Mar 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 09 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000316-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 09 Mar 2022 12:54:06

AFFECTED AREA/S

Datu Abdullah Sanki, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Mamasapano, Upi

DESCRIPTION

On 09 March 2022, several municipalities in Maguindanao reported flooding due to continuous light to moderate with at times heavy rains experienced in Maguindanao caused by the presence of a Low-Pressure Area affecting Mindanao.

LDRRMOs in affected areas are continuously conducting a series of validation and verification of the effects.