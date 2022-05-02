Philippines, Flooding in Maguindanao (BARMM) (26 Apr 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000518-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Apr 2022 09:34:02

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ampatuan, Datu Abdullah Sanki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Guindulungan, Pandag, Upi

DESCRIPTION

On 26 to 28 April 2022, flooding incidents transpired in several municipalities of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur due to continuous light to moderate with at times heavy rains caused by Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). AFFECTED POPULATION: A total of 13,947 families were affected and are currently staying outside the evacuation center. CASUALTIES: One casualty (1 dead) was reported. DAMAGE TO AGRICULTURE: A total of 1,112.8 hectares of agricultural land were flooded. Cost of damage is still subject for validation.