Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Maguindanao, BARMM (23:20 Jan 15 2021)
Description
On 15 January 2021, the Province of Maguindanao experienced continuous light to moderate rains due to localized thunderstorms. This resulted in an increase in the water level of both Kapingkong and Ala River.
AFFECTED POPULATION:
• A total of 4,741 families were affected in 12 barangays.
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Maguindanao, BARMM
Casualties
Affected Families: 4741
Affected Persons: 23705
Damages