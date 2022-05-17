Philippines, Flooding in Maguindanao (BARMM) (10 May 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000548-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 13:59:33

AFFECTED AREA/S

Datu Abdullah Sanki

DESCRIPTION

On 10 May 2022, 04:00 PM, MDRRMO Datu Abdullah Sangki reported flooding in the municipality due to the continuous heavy rains caused by Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao. As of 13 May 2022; several municipalities in Maguindanao reported flooding due to continuous light to moderate with at times heavy rains experienced in Mindanao caused by the presence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). A total of 4,249 families were affected. A total of 1,003 hectares of agriculture land were affected.