Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 09 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000965-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 09 Sep 2022 02:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ampatuan

DESCRIPTION

On 09 September 2022 at 2:00 AM, a flooding incident transpired in some areas in Ampatuan, Maguindanao as the Kabulhan River overflowed due to moderate to at times heavy rainshowers caused by thunderstorms.

AFFECTED POPULATION

-A total of 3,024 families were affected.