Philippines, Flooding in Maguidanao (BARMM) (8 Aug 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000847-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 09:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Maguindanao
DESCRIPTION
On 8 August 2022, flooding incidents were reported in Pandag, Maguindanao due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.
Flooding incidents were also reported in Pagalungan and Datu Montawal, Maguindano on 9 August 2022 due to the said weather disturbances.
Affected Population
- 21,778 families in 30 barangays were affected by flooding
Damage to Agriculture
- 1,116 hectares of agricultural land were affected by flooding
Damaged Houses
- 2 totally damaged houses were reported in Barangay Bulit, Datu Montawal
Declaration of State of Calamity
- 2 municipalities were declared under State of Calamity