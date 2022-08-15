Philippines, Flooding in Maguidanao (BARMM) (8 Aug 2022)

Maguindanao, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000847-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Maguindanao

DESCRIPTION

On 8 August 2022, flooding incidents were reported in Pandag, Maguindanao due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Flooding incidents were also reported in Pagalungan and Datu Montawal, Maguindano on 9 August 2022 due to the said weather disturbances.

Affected Population

- 21,778 families in 30 barangays were affected by flooding

Damage to Agriculture

- 1,116 hectares of agricultural land were affected by flooding

Damaged Houses

- 2 totally damaged houses were reported in Barangay Bulit, Datu Montawal

Declaration of State of Calamity

- 2 municipalities were declared under State of Calamity