Philippines, Flooding in Madamba, Lanao del Sur (BARMM) (21 Apr 2022)

Lanao del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 21 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000489-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Apr 2022 17:00:48

AFFECTED AREA/S

Madamba

DESCRIPTION

On 21 April 2022, around 2:30 pm, the municipality of Madamba, Lanao del Sur experienced moderate to at times heavy rainfall due to Easterlies affecting Mindanao. This resulted in flooding of two (2) barangays in the said municipality.

AFFECTED POPULATION: A total of 47 families were affected in 2 barangays of Madamba, Lanao del Sur.

DAMAGED HOUSES: A total of 5 houses were partially damaged.

DAMAGE TO AGRICULTURE: A total of 5 hectares of rice/corn fields were affected.