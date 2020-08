Philippines, Flooding in Mabini, Davao de Oro (22:23 Aug 30 2020)

Description

On 13 August 2020 at around 8:00 PM, a flashflood incident occurred due to excessive heavy rains brought by Localized thunderstorm.

A total of 550 families or 1,650 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro (formerly Compostela Valley)

A total of 550 families or 1,650 persons took temporary shelter at the Barangay Gymnasium in Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini, Davao De Oro

One (1) house was reported partially damaged by the incident

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Mabini, Davao de Oro

Casualties

Affected Families: 550

Affected Persons: 1650

Displaced Persons: 1650

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

**Damaged houses: **1