Philippines, Flooding in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat (Region XII) (1 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lutayan

DESCRIPTION

On September 01, 2021, at around 2:00 pm, Brgy. Estrella, of the Municipality Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat experienced flooding caused by heavy rains due to Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). While in Lutayan at around 3:00 PM on the same day, continuous moderate to heavy rainfall resulted in the overflowing of Marbel River (major river) which caused flooding in Prk. Pendatun, Brgy. Maindang.

>A total of 545 families were affected (ongoing validation)

>A total of 5 houses were damaged (2 totally / 3 partially)

>A total of 182.28 hectares Agricultural damage was reported. (ongoing validation)

>No casualty reported.