Davao Oriental, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 15 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000568-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 May 2022 15:51:22

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lupon

DESCRIPTION

On 15 May 2022, a flashflood incident caused by heavy rains occurred in Limbahan, Lupon, Davao Oriental. A total of 30 families or 150 persons are affected in Limbahan, Lupon, Davao Oriental. A total of 30 houses were partially damaged in Limbahan, Lupon, Davao Oriental.