Philippines, Flooding in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte (19 Oct 2021)

Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000835-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 13:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Liloy

DESCRIPTION

On 19 October 2021, 1:00 PM, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte experienced heavy rains due to localized thunderstorm which resulted to flashflood in Brgy. Baybay and Kayok. Around 4:00 PM of the same day, the flood water subsided.

- A total of 81 families/256 persons were affected who stayed with their relatives or friends but went home after the flood subsided.

- A total of 6 houses were damaged ( 3-totally; 3-partially)

- No significant damage incurred in lifelines and critical facilities

- No significant damage incurred in crops and livestock