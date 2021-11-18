Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Libungan, North Cotabato (11 Nov 2021)
North Cotabato, Philippines
Event Date : Thurs, 11 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000976-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 14:01:55
AFFECTED AREA/S
Libungan
DESCRIPTION
On 11 November 2021, a heavy rainfall brought by the localized thunderstorms affecting SOCSKSARGEN Region has caused flashflood in four (4) barangays in Libungan, North Cotabato.
A total of 1,023 families or 3,022 persons were affected in Libungan, North Cotabato
There is one (1) family or five (5) persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends
There is one (1) house totally damaged by the flashflood incident
A total of ₱75,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by the Local Government Unit (LGU) to the affected families