Philippines, Flooding in Libungan, North Cotabato (11 Nov 2021)

North Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Thurs, 11 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000976-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 14:01:55

AFFECTED AREA/S

Libungan

DESCRIPTION

On 11 November 2021, a heavy rainfall brought by the localized thunderstorms affecting SOCSKSARGEN Region has caused flashflood in four (4) barangays in Libungan, North Cotabato.

A total of 1,023 families or 3,022 persons were affected in Libungan, North Cotabato

There is one (1) family or five (5) persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends

There is one (1) house totally damaged by the flashflood incident

A total of ₱75,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by the Local Government Unit (LGU) to the affected families