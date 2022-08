North Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 02 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000824-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 02 Aug 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Libungan

DESCRIPTION

On 02 August 2022 at around 07:00 pm, continuous heavy rainfall due to localized thunderstorm transpired in Libungan's mountainous area which brought a flashflood in Brgy. Baguer, Libungan, Cotabato Province.

-Affected Population: 183 families

-Ongoing assessment to the damage to agriculture