Philippines

Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Wind, and Storms in Region 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA, and BARMM (TC MEGI) (10 Apr 2022)

Southern Leyte, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 10 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-000451-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 10 Apr 2022 10:22:14

AFFECTED AREA/S

Agusan del Sur, Bohol, Bukidnon, Capiz, Davao Oriental, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Maguindanao, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Sur

DESCRIPTION

1. RELATED INCIDENTS: Regions 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA, BARMM
-195 areas are flooded (14 subsided, 15 receding)
-13 rain-induced landslides
-6 flashfloods

2. AFFECTED POPULATION:
-201 barangays affected
-86.5K families (136.4K persons) affected
-15.3K persons displaced (13K inside evacuation centres, 2.3K outside evacuation centres)
-Affected regions: Region 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA, BARMM

3. CASUALTIES:
-1 dead, 2 injured, 1 missing from Region 10 and 11

4. ROADS and BRIDGES
-16 roads and 4 bridges are currently not passable (51 roads now passable previously reported not passable)

5. CRITICIAL LIFELINES
- 15 cities municipalities experienced power outage. Of which, power supply has been restored to 4
- 2 cities/municipalities experienced water supply interruption. Of which, service has been restored to 0
- 38 ports were reported non-operational, none of which have resumed operations

6. DAMAGES
- 52 houses damaged in Region 7, 10, and CARAGA
- 17.5K cost of damage to agriculture in Region 12, BARMM
- 4 infrastructure damaged in Region 7 and 10

7. PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE
- 1.5K families (4.5K persons) were pre-emptively evacuated in Region 7, 8, CARAGA
- 43.2K USD worth of assistance (food and NFI) have been provided to CARAGA
- NDRRMC has raised its Alert Status to RED on 8 Apr 2022 in response to the effects of TD MEGI (Agaton)

