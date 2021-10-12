Philippines

Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Winds in Region 1, 2, MIMAROPA, 6, CAR (TC Kompasu) (11 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aborlan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguias, Calintaan, La Trinidad, Lasam, Narra, Pagudpud, Puerto Princesa City, Rizal, San Jose, Silay City

DESCRIPTION

I. Chronology of events:
7 October 2021
- 5:00 PM: The Low Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named
“MARING”.
- 11:00 PM: TD “MARING” continued to move erratically over the Philippine Sea East of Southern Luzon.
8 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: The movement of TD “MARING” remained erratic over the Philippine Sea.
- 11:00 AM: "MARING" slightly intensified while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea.
- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.
- 11:00 PM: "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm over the Philippine Sea.
9 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm (TS) “MARING” intensified further and remained a large Tropical Cyclone.
- 11:00 AM: TS “MARING” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
- 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it interacted with the circulation of “NANDO”.
- 11:00 PM: The large circulation of TS MARING began assimilating the remnants of NANDO over the Philippine Sea.
10 October 2021
- 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm “MARING” continued to assimilate the remnant low of “NANDO”.
- 11:00 AM: “MARING” had merged with the remnants of “NANDO” and had moved towards north-northwestward over
the Philippine Sea
- 5:00 PM: Tropical Storm “MARING” is now moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan.
- 11:00 PM: It continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.
11 October 2021
- 2:00 AM: Tropical Storm "MARING" continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.
- 5:00 AM: "MARING" continued to move closer towards extreme Northern Luzon.
- 8:00 AM: It decelerated as it approaches the Luzon strait.
- 11:00 AM: “MARING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moved westward towards Babuyan Islands.
- 2:00 PM: STS “MARING” accelerated as it continued to move closer towards Babuyan Islands.
- 5:00 PM: It continued to move westward as it endangered Babuyan Islands.
- 8:00 PM: It had passed very close south of Camiguin Island, Cagayan.
- 11:00 PM: "MARING" made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan, and had moved away from the Babuyan
Archipelago.
12 October 2021
- 2:00 AM: STS "MARING" continued to move Westward over the Sea North of Ilocos Norte
- 5:00 AM: It slightly intensified and is over the West Philippine Sea.
LANDFALL
- Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan (11 October 2021, 8:10 PM)

II. Impacts as of 12 October 2021
a. RELATED INCIDENTS: 15 flooded areas, 8 of which have subsided, and 1 receding in Region 2, MIMAROPA, CAR; 4 rain-induced landslides
b. AFFECTED POPULATION:
-2 barangays
-478 families
-1,638 affected persons
-2 evacuation centres
-889 displaced (850 inside EC, 39 outside EC)
-1 reportedly dead

c. DAMAGES:
-24 roads not passable, 14 of which are already passable; 10 bridges not passable
-20 cities/municipalities experienced power outage, 10 of which power was already restored
-1 house partially damaged

Related Content