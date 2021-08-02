Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms and Wind in Regions 1, 3, MIMAROPA, 8, 9, CAR, and NCR (28 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, Ifugao, La Union, Metropolitan Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Zamboanga del Sur

DESCRIPTION

28 July 2021, 11:00 PM

Moreover, occasional gusty winds will be experienced over these areas especially in the coastal and upland localities.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Abra, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian Islands.

In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Occidental Mindoro.

29 July 2021, 11:00 PM

30 July 2021, 4:00 AM

Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience occasional rains caused by Southwest Monsoon with possible flooding and rain-induced landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Ilocos Region, Benguet, Abra, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon with possible flooding and rain-induced landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains.

31 July 2021, 4:00 AM

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience occasional rains caused by Southwest Monsoon with possible flooding and rain-induced landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, rest of Cagayan Valley, rest of Central Luzon, Calamian Island, and Antique will experience cloudy skies caused by Southwest Monsoon with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms with possible flooding and rain-induced landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.