Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms and Wind in Region 5, 6, 8, and Calabarzon (TC Conson) (6 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Albay, Antique, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Masbate, Negros Occidental, Samar, Sorsogon

DESCRIPTION

6 September 2021 At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Surigao del Norte has developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “JOLINA”. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands.

At 11:00 AM, TD “JOLINA” slightly intensified as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands At 5:00 PM, “JOLINA” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Eastern Samar. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Northern Samar, and the northeastern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Biliran, the eastern portion of Leyte, the eastern portion of Southern Leyte, the rest of Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands At 8:00 PM, "JOLINA" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm and moved West-Northwestward towards the Eastern Samar. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Northern Samar, and the northeastern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Albay, Ticao Island, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, the southeastern portion of Camarines Norte, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the rest Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands.

At 10:00 PM, "JOLINA" rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY) and made landfall in the vicinity of Hernani, Eastern Samar. It has a maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 165 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

TCWS No. 3 is raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and the southern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 2 over Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao, Burias Islands, Northern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte. TCWS No. 1 over the southern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Romblon, Marinduque, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan, Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands 07 September 2021 At 2:00 AM, TY “JOLINA” moved West Northwestward over the southern portion of Samar province and made landfall over Daram, Samar. A few hours later, it made landfall over Sto. Niño, Samar.

At 8:00 AM, “JOLINA” moved west Northwestward over Samar Sea towards Masbate.

At 11:00 AM, TY “JOLINA” made landfall over Dimasalang, Masbate and is now traversing over mainland Masbate. TCWS No. 3 is raised over the extreme southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, Buenavista, Catanauan), Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the western portion of Albay (Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas, Libon, Jovellar), the western portion of Sorsogon (Matnog, Bulan, Magallanes, Pilar, Castilla, Donsol), the northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Almagro), the extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente, San Isidro), and the northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi).

TCWS NO. 2 is raised over The central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Tagkawayan), the southeastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Lobo, Taysan), the western portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Santa Elena), the western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato, Calabanga), Marinduque, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, the eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion), The western portion of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, Rosario, San Jose, Bobon, Catarman, Lope de Vega, Mondragon, San Roque, Pambujan, Silvino Lobos, Biri), the northern portion of Samar (Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, City of Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga), Leyte, and the rest of Biliran.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over Nueva Ecija, the southeastern portion Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda), the southern portion Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler), the southern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, the rest of Batangas, the rest of Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan, Lubang Islands), the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela, Camotes Islands, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City), the northern portion Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Silay City), the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Estancia, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, City of Passi, Bingawan), Capiz, and Aklan.

TY JOLINA LANDFALLS: - Hernani, Eastern Samar (06 September 2021, 10:00 PM) - Daram, Samar (07 September 2021, 2:00 AM) - Sto. Niño, Samar (07 September 2021, 3:40 AM) - Almagro, Samar (07 September 2021, 6:30 AM) - Dimasalang, Masbate (07 September 2021, 11:00 AM)