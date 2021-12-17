Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Wind in Region 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and CARAGA (TC Rai) (16 Dec 2021)

Southern Leyte, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 16 Dec 2021

Impact Update Date : Thu, 16 Dec 2021 11:00:00

Capiz, Guimaras, Masbate, Southern Leyte

14 December 2021

At 11:00 PM, Severe Tropical Storm "RAI" entered the PAR and was named "ODETTE". It has a maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa, moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was issued over the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar; Dinagat Islands, the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur.

15 December 2021

At 5:00 AM, “ODETTE” slightly intensifies and is nearing Typhoon category in strength. It has a maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa, moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

At 8:00 AM, “ODETTE” intensifies into a typhoon as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao. It has a maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

TCWS No. 1 was issued over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, the southern portion of Romblon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte.

At 4:00 PM, Typhoon (TY) “ODETTE” further intensified while moving westward over the Philippine Sea.

TCWS No. 2 was issued over The southern portion of Eastern Samar, the southern portion of Samar, Southern Leyte, the central and southern portions of Leyte, Camotes Islands, and the eastern portion of Bohol, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Bukidnon, the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin

TCWS No. 1 was issued over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro, the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan, Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Antique, Capiz, and Aklan

As of 7:00 PM, the center of TY “ODETTE” was estimated based on all available data at 535 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 445 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

As of 11:00PM, TY “ODETTE” was estimated based on all available data at 470 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

TCWS No. 3 was issued over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

TCWS No. 2 was issued over the southeastern portion of Masbate, the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar, the central and southern portions of Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and the eastern portion of Iloilo, the rest of Surigao del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Bukidnon, the eastern and central portions of Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin

TCWS No. 1 was issued over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the southern portion of Quezon, the southern portion of Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern and central portions of Palawan, including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and the rest of Iloilo,the northern portion of Davao Oriental, the northern portion of Davao de Oro, the northern portion of Davao del Norte, the rest of Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, the central portion of Bukidnon, the northern portion of Lanao del Norte, the northern portion of Lanao del Sur, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

16 December 2021

At 2:00 AM, TY “ODETTE” maintains its strength as it approaches the waters off to the east of CARAGA region

At 4:00 AM, TY “ODETTE” further intensifies as it continues to approach the vicinity of Dinagat Islands-Surigao Provinces. Maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

At 8:00 AM, “ODETTE” undergoes rapid intensification as it continues to approach the vicinity of Dinagat Islands and Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of 950 hPa.

At 11:00 AM, TY “ODETTE” intensifies further as it endangers the Bucas Grande-Siargao Islands and Dinagat Islands.

TCWS No. 4 is raised over Southern Leyte, and the eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido), Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

TCWS No. 3 is raised the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur), the southern and central portions of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Samboan, Sibonga, Alcoy, Ginatilan, Boljoon, City of Carcar, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Cordova, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Santander, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Ronda, Alegria, City of Naga, Argao, San Fernando, Dumanjug, Sogod), the rest of Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, the southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, HinobaAn), and Guimaras, northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag).

TCWS No. 2 is raised over the southern portion Albay (The city of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Guinobatan, Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas), Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Socorro, Pola), the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay),and Palawan (El Nido, Calamian Islands, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Cuyo Islands), Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Cebu, the rest of Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique, the rest of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Norte, the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad), the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig), Misamis Occidental, the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City), Misamis Oriental, Page 2/38Camiguin, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog), and the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai).

TCWS No. 1 is raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez), Batangas, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands, The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella), the rest of Bukidnon, the rest of Lanao del Norte, the rest of Lanao del Sur, the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian), the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip,), and the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug).