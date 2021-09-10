Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms and Wind in Region 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CAR, and NCR (TC Conson) (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Albay, Antique, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Masbate, Negros Occidental, Samar, Sorsogon

DESCRIPTION

06 September 2021

At 5:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Surigao del Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “JOLINA”. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands.

At 11:00 AM, TD “JOLINA” slightly intensified as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

At 5:00 PM, “JOLINA” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Eastern Samar. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Northern Samar, and the northeastern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Biliran, the eastern portion of Leyte, the eastern portion of Southern Leyte, the rest of Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

At 8:00 PM, "JOLINA" intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm and moved West-Northwestward towards the Eastern Samar. TCWS No. 2 was raised over Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Northern Samar, and the northeastern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 1 was raised over Sorsogon, Albay, Ticao Island, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, the southeastern portion of Camarines Norte, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the rest Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands.

At 10:00 PM, "JOLINA" rapidly intensified into a Typhoon (TY) and made landfall in the vicinity of Hernani, Eastern Samar. It has a maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 165 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa. TCWS No. 3 is raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and the southern portion of Samar. TCWS No. 2 over Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao, Burias Islands, Northern Samar, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte. TCWS No. 1 over the southern portion of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Romblon, Marinduque, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan, Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands

07 September 2021

At 2:00 AM, TY “JOLINA” moved West Northwestward over the southern portion of Samar province and made landfall over Daram, Samar. A few hours later, it made landfall over Sto. Niño, Samar.

At 8:00 AM, “JOLINA” moved west Northwestward over Samar Sea towards Masbate.

At 11:00 AM, TY “JOLINA” made landfall over Dimasalang, Masbate and is now traversing over mainland Masbate.

At 1:00 PM, “JOLINA” weakend into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it continues to move West Northwestward over mainland Masbate. It has a maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa.

At 4:00 PM, STS “JOLINA” further weakens while moving over the Sibuyan Sea.

At 7:00 PM, STS “JOLINA” maintains its strength as it continues to move West Northwestward over the Sibuyan Sea.

At 11:00 PM, “JOLINA” continues to move west-northwestward over the Sibuyan Sea towards Marinduque-Banton Island area.

08 September 2021

At 12:50 AM, STS “JOLINA” makes landfall in the vicinity of Torrijos, Marinduque At 5:00 AM, “JOLINA” is moving over the Tayabas-Verde Island Passage Area TCWS No. 2 is raised over the northern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Concepcion, Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon), Marinduque, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan), the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta), Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag), Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, and Tarlac.

TY JOLINA LANDFALLS:

- Hernani, Eastern Samar (06 September 2021, 10:00 PM)

- Daram, Samar (07 September 2021, 2:00 AM)

- Sto. Niño, Samar (07 September 2021, 3:40 AM)

- Almagro, Samar (07 September 2021, 6:30 AM)

- Tagapul-an, Samar (07 September 2021, 7:50 AM)

- Dimasalang, Masbate (07 September 2021, 10:00 AM