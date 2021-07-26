Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Wind in 8 Regions (TC Fabian) (24 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Antique, Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Kalinga, La Union, Laguna, Mountain Province, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Quezon, Rizal, Tarlac, Zambales

DESCRIPTION

Lightning incident, road cut, landslides, fallen trees, floods, maritime incident, rockslide, sinkhole, storm surge, and rock-mudflow were reported in 480 barangays in Region 1, 2, 3, 6, CALABARAZON, MIMAROPA, CAR and NCR

19 July

At 10:00 AM, it intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 4:00 AM, "FABIAN" slightly intensified and was nearing Severe Tropical Storm category with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 992 hPa moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h.

20 July 2021

At 4:00 PM, the center of the eye of the Typhoon "FABIAN" was estimated based on all available data at 895 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 10:00 AM, STS "FABIAN" slightly intensified while moving west northwestward at 10 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.

21 July 2021

TY "FABIAN" slightly decelerated while moving west-southwestward.

At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye was estimated based on all available data at 740 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa.

At 4:00 PM, it maintained its strength as it continues to move westward. The center of the eye of Typhoon “FABIAN” was located based on all available data at 655 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 960 hPa moving Westward at 10 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, it turned southwestward over the Philippine sea near Miyako Islands and center was estimated at 575 km