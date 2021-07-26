Philippines
Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storms, and Wind in 8 Regions (TC Fabian) (24 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Abra, Antique, Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Kalinga, La Union, Laguna, Mountain Province, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga, Quezon, Rizal, Tarlac, Zambales
DESCRIPTION
Lightning incident, road cut, landslides, fallen trees, floods, maritime incident, rockslide, sinkhole, storm surge, and rock-mudflow were reported in 480 barangays in Region 1, 2, 3, 6, CALABARAZON, MIMAROPA, CAR and NCR
19 July
At 4:00 AM, "FABIAN" slightly intensified and was nearing Severe Tropical Storm category with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 992 hPa moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h.
At 10:00 AM, it intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa moving northwestward at 15 km/h.
20 July 2021
At 10:00 AM, STS "FABIAN" slightly intensified while moving west northwestward at 10 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa.
At 2:00 PM, "FABIAN" intensified into a Typhoon.
At 4:00 PM, the center of the eye of the Typhoon "FABIAN" was estimated based on all available data at 895 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa moving west northwestward at 15 km/h.
21 July 2021
TY "FABIAN" slightly decelerated while moving west-southwestward.
At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye was estimated based on all available data at 740 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa.
At 4:00 PM, it maintained its strength as it continues to move westward. The center of the eye of Typhoon “FABIAN” was located based on all available data at 655 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 960 hPa moving Westward at 10 km/h.
At 10:00 PM, it turned southwestward over the Philippine sea near Miyako Islands and center was estimated at 575 km
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 prevailed in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.
22 July 2021
Typhoon “FABIAN” maintained its strength as it moved west southwestward over the sea southeast of Miyako Islands.
At 4:00 AM, the center was estimated at 530 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes moving west southwestward at 10 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.
At 4:00 PM, TY "FABIAN" continues to move slowly westward over the Philippine sea southeast of Yaeyama Islands.
At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of TY "FABIAN" was estimated based on all available data at 515 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes moving northwestward slowly while maintaining its strength.
23 July 2021
Typhoon “FABIAN” remains slow-moving over the sea south of Miyako Islands.
At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye was estimated based on all available data at 510 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.
At 10:00 AM, the center of the eye of Typhoon “FABIAN” was estimated based on all available data at 530 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (24.4°N, 125.2°E).
At 4:00 PM, Typhoon “FABIAN” is now moving over Miyako islands while maintaining its strength.
At 11:00 PM, The center of the eye of Typhoon “FABIAN” was estimated based on all available data at 560 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (24.9°N, 125.0°E).
24 July 2021
Typhoon “FABIAN” accelerates northward and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of Typhoon “FABIAN” was estimated based on all available data at 640 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside the PAR) (25.9°N, 124.7°E)