Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storm, and Wind in Region I, II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII, NCR, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, and BARMM (TC NALGAE) (28 Oct 2022)

Camarines Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 28 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001234-PHL | GLIDE Number : TC-2022-000352-PHL

Impact Update Date : Mon, 31 Oct 2022 09:09:23

AFFECTED AREA/S

Abra, Agusan del Norte, Aklan, Albay, Antique, Apayao, Aurora, Basilan, Bataan, Batangas, Biliran, Bohol, Bulacan, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Capiz, Catanduanes, Cavite, Cebu, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Isabela, Kalinga, Laguna, Lanao del Sur, Leyte, Maguindanao, Marinduque, Masbate, Metropolitan Manila, Misamis Oriental, Mountain Province, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, North Cotabato, Northern Samar, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Quirino, Rizal, Romblon, Samar, Sarangani, Sorsogon, South Cotabato, Southern Leyte, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Surigao del Norte, Zambales, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur

DESCRIPTION

TC NALGAE (localname: Paeng)

25 October 2022

26 October 2022

27 October 2022

5:00 AM: PAENG slightly intensified while moving west northwestward over the Philippines Sea. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, CanAvid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad, City of Borongan) and the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Pambujan, Catubig, Las Navas).

11:00 AM: TD PAENG further intensified into Tropical Storm (TS) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa while moving West southwestward at 10 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was raised in Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu), and the eastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Santa Magdalena, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon), Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.

5:00 PM: TD “PAENG” maintained its strength while moving slowly southwestward. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with a maximum sustained winds of 65 kkm/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Saglay, San Jose, Tigaon, Ocampo, Iriga City, Buhi, Nabua, Bato, Balatan, Bula, Baao, Pili, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Naga City, Milaor, Minalabac, San Fernando, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman), Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo).