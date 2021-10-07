Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storm, and Wind in Region 6, 7, 8, Calabarzon and Mimaropa (TC INVEST 92W) (4 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Antique, Capiz, Cebu, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Palawan, Southern Leyte

DESCRIPTION

TC INVEST 92 W (local name: LANNIE)

04 October 2021

At 4:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area East of Surigao Del Norte developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “LANNIE”. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa. TCWS No. 1 was raised over The southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud), the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City), Cebu, and Bohol, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, City of Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Butuan City), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Marihatag, San Agustin, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, Lianga) Tropical Depression (TD) "LANNIE" made landfall over Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte at 4:30 AM, over Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands at 5:00 AM, over Liloan, Southern Leyte at 7:30 AM, and over Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte at 8:00 AM.

At 11:00 AM, TD "LANNIE" was monitored over Canigao Channel and heading towards Camotes Sea. TCWS No. 1 was still raised in some areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. TD LANNIE made another series of landfalls in Mahanay Island, Talibon, Bohol at 12:30 PM, over Banacon Island, Jetafe, Bohol at 12:45 PM, over San Fernando, Cebu at 1:45 PM, and over Guihulngan, Negros Oriental at 3:30 PM.

At: 7:00 PM, "LANNIE" was monitored over Panay Gulf and heading towards the Southern Portion of Panay Island. TCWS No. 1 is still raised in some areas in Luzon and Mindanao, while, it was lifted in Mindanao. at 10 PM, TD “LANNIE” was monitored over the Sulu sea and heading towards the vicinity of Cuyo Archipelago.

05 October 2021 At 1:00 AM, Tropical Depression “LANNIE” was monitored over the Cuyo West pass and moving towards the Calamian Islands. TD "LANNIE" made landfall over Iloc Is., Linapacan, Palawan at 6:15 AM and over El Nido, Palawan at 6:45 AM. TCWS No. 1 is still in effect in some areas in Luzon, while, it was lifted in Visayas.

At 10:00 AM, "LANNIE” maintained its strength while moving west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. All TCWS issued were lifted.

At 4:00 PM, "LANNIE" accelerated while moving West Northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. 06 October 2021

At 5:00 AM, “LANNIE” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility