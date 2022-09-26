Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, Storm, and Wind in Region 1, 2, 3, 5, CAR, NCR, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA (Super Typhoon NORU) (26 Sep 2022)

Camarines Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 25 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-TC-2022-001033-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 26 Sep 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Camarines Norte

DESCRIPTION

Super Typhoon NORU (localname: Karding) as of 1700 HRS UTC+7, 25 Sep 2022 (1/2)

1. OVERVIEW: NORU (Karding) reached Super Typhoon Category after a period of explosive intensification. The center of the eye of Super Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Polillo Islands, Quezon (15.0 °N, 122.1 °E )

2. STRENGTH: Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h equivalent to a Category 4 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

3. MOVEMENT: Moving Westward at 20 km/h.

4. FORECAST:

- NORU is forecast to track generally westward in the next 6 to 12 hours, then west-northwestward.

- NORU will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon tonight.

- This evening post-landfall through tomorrow early morning, NORU will traverse the landmass of Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan, the Philippines .

- NORU will then continue tracking generally westward over the West Philippine Sea.

5. INTENSITY:

- NORU reached super typhoon category at 0600 HRS UTC+7 today after a period of explosive intensification in 24 hours.

- It is forecast to continue intensifying and may make landfall at or near a peak intensity of 195-240 km/h equivalent to Category 4 hurricane in the Saffir-Simpson Scale (devastating damage will occur).

- As a comparison last year, in December 2021, peak intensity upon landfall of Typhoon RAI is 195 km/h (equivalent to Category 3 hurricane Saffir Simpson Scale) has affect around 2.3M people (Catastrophic Disaster as per DMA Guideline) in the Philippines.

- According to ASEAN DMRS, NORU is expected to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, highest level on Saffir Simpson Scale (Catastrophic damage will occur), with sustained winds of about 268 km/h.

- Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken NORU throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that NORU will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass.

6. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS):

- At most TCWS no. 4 (significant to severe threat to life and property): Calaguas Islands, central and southern Nueva Ecija, northern Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zambales, northern Bataan, southern Pangasinan, northern Laguna. TCWS no. 1 and 2 hoisted in the remaining areas of Luzon, the Philippines. TCWS no. 3 is raised near the storm's path and 2 and 1 for the rest of Luzon.

- TCWS No. 5 (Extreme threat to life and property) will be the highest wind signal that will be hoisted throughout the passage - Polillo, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, and Pampanga