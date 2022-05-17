Philippines

Philippines, Flooding, Landslide, and Storms in Zamboanga City (Region IX) (10 May 2022)

Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000547-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 13:50:02

AFFECTED AREA/S

Zamboanga City

DESCRIPTION

On 10 May 2022, at around 10:45 PM, the region experienced heavy rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone which resulted in flooding and minor landslide incidents. Affected population-659 families; Roads and Bridges-1 road reported one-lane passable; Damaged Houses-198 partially damaged and 2 totally damaged; Damaged Infrastructures-Slope Protection (Partially Damaged), Tamion Bridge (Damaged), National Highway (Blocked by landslide); Effects on Agriculture-34 Farmers Affected, 44.5(rice field), Est. Cost P1M

