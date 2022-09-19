Philippines, Flooding in Lanao del Sur (BARMM) (15 Sep 2022)

Lanao del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001000-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 15 Sep 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Masiu

DESCRIPTION

Masiu reported swelling of the Lake Lanao due to frequent rainfall being experienced in the municipality caused by Localized Thunderstorms affecting Mindanao that resulted to the flooding of five (11) Barangays. A total of 759 households were affected in a field assessment conducted by MDRRMO-Masiu. There were also 127 individuals who are homebased to their relatives.