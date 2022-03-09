Philippines, Flooding in Lanao del Norte (Region X) (6 Mar 2022)

Lanao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 06 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000290-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 06 Mar 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lanao del Norte

DESCRIPTION

On 06 March 2022, at 11:00 am, PAGASA issued Weather Advisory No. 2 stating that a Low-Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 420 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and that heavy to intense rains with possible lightning and strong winds are being expected in Northern Mindanao. LGUs from Iligan City and Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte experienced flooding due to massive volume of water caused by continuous heavy rains.

-A total of 7,887 Families/ 39,073 Persons are affected. Of which 7,468 families/ 37,320 Persons are currently taking shelter in 36 evacuation centers.

-A total of 3 bridges were damaged (ongoing repair and assessment)

-A total of 87 houses were damaged (59 totally / 28 partially)