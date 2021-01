Philippines, Flooding in Lanao del Norte, Region X (01:00 Jan 11 2021)

Description

On 11 Jan 2021, 1:00 AM, Brgys. Poblacion, Pigcarangan, and Tangueguiron in Tubod, Lanao del Norte experienced flooding due to ITCZ.

Knee-deep flood experienced along Linamon-Zamboanga and Tubod-Ganassi intersection/Crossing-Kalipay Area

A total of 321 families or 1,443 persons are affected. Of which, 10 families or 29 persons are being served in an evacuation center.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Lanao del Norte, Region X

Casualties

Affected Families: 321

Affected Persons: 1443

Displaced Persons: 29

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages