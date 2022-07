Iloilo, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000790-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lambunao

DESCRIPTION

On 17 July 2022 at 4 PM, several barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo experienced flooding due to scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the prevailing Southwest Monsoon