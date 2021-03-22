Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Kauswagan and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte (18:00 Mar 11 2021)
Description
On 11 March 2021 at around 7:00PM, a flashflood incident occurred in the municipalities of Kauswagan and Bacolod in Lanao del Norte caused by the Low Pressure Area
A total of 1,204 families or 5,556 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 10 barangays in Lanao del Norte
A total 174 houses were damaged; of which, 43 were totally damaged and 131 were partially damaged
A total of ₱ 2,999,817.28 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱ 2,631,817.28 from DSWD and ₱368,000.00 from LGUs
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Kauswagan and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte
Casualties
Affected Families: 1204
Affected Persons: 5556
Damages
Damaged houses: 174Cost of Assistance (USD): 61645