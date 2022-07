Lanao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000736-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022 20:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Iligan City

DESCRIPTION

On 8 July 2022, two (2) barangays in Iligan City experienced flooding due to the swelling of river channels caused by to moderate to heavy rains brought about by Southwest Monsoon.

>170 families / 850 persons affected and evacuated. 17 families / 85 persons still staying in 1 EC