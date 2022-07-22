Philippines, Flooding in Himamaylan City (Negros Occidental) (18 Jul 2022)

Negros Occidental, Philippines
Event Date : Mon, 18 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000789-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Jul 2022 21:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Himamaylan City
DESCRIPTION
On 18 July 2022 at around 9:00 PM, a flooding incident occurred in three (3) barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental caused by moderate and occasional heavy rains due to Southwest Monsoon.
A total of 2,726 families or 13,630 persons are affected in three (3) barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental
A total of 91 families or 455 persons sought temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental
A total of 2,635 families or 13,175 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental
A total of two (2) houses were partially damaged in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental