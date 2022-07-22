Philippines, Flooding in Himamaylan City (Negros Occidental) (18 Jul 2022)

Negros Occidental, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 18 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000789-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 18 Jul 2022 21:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Himamaylan City

DESCRIPTION

On 18 July 2022 at around 9:00 PM, a flooding incident occurred in three (3) barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental caused by moderate and occasional heavy rains due to Southwest Monsoon.

A total of 2,726 families or 13,630 persons are affected in three (3) barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental

A total of 91 families or 455 persons sought temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental

A total of 2,635 families or 13,175 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental

A total of two (2) houses were partially damaged in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental