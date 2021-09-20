Philippines, Flooding in Hamtic, Antique (16 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Hamtic

DESCRIPTION

At around 16 September 2021, 12:00 PM, Barangay Calacja 2 and Barangay Asluman experienced sudden rise of water levels due to heavy rain brought about by the ITCZ/Low Pressure Area.

The local RDANA Team, headed by MDRRMO Hamtic, immediately proceeded to the area to conduct an on-site assessment on the extent of damage and families affected as well as necessary assistance to be provided. Affected families were evacuated to its respective Barangay Halls.

The box culvert situated in Brgy. Calacja 1 was damaged due to the strong water current brought about by the flashflood. As a result, around 5:00 PM, the DPWH Antique temporarily closed the Hamtic-Iloilo National road and heavy vehicles traveling from Iloilo-Antique and vice versa are re-routed to Anini-y Coastal road for safety.

As of reporting time, the road is passable only to motorcycles.

Affected Population: 31 families/ 130 individuals

Damaged Houses: 6 partially and 3 totally

Closed Road: 1 national road (Hamitic-Iloilo Rd) was closed