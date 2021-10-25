Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Glan, Sarangani (22 Oct 2021)
Sarangani, Philippines
Event Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000852-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Oct 2021 15:35:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Glan
DESCRIPTION
On October 22, 2021, at around 3:35 pm, a flooding incident happened in the Municipality of Glan, Sarangani Province due to heavy rainfall caused by Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The said incident affected two (2) Barangays namely: Mudan and Glan Padidu.
A total of 270 households were affected and displaced.