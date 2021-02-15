Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Eastern Visayas (21:43 Feb 8 2021)
Description
On 08 February 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was last spotted at about 580km east of Davao City and lasted for more than 24 hours. Tail-end of a Frontal System continuously affects the Eastern Visayas with cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Due to prolonged periods of rainfall brought by these weather disturbances, flooding occurred in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.
A total of 25,194 families or 120,055 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 114 barangays in Eastern Visayas
A total of 7,253 families or 35,520 persons took temporary shelter in 8 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas
A total of 15 houses were partially damaged due to the effects of the weather disturbances
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Eastern Visayas
Casualties
Death: 1
Affected Families: 25194
Affected Persons: 120055
Displaced Persons: 35520
Damages
Damaged houses: 15
Cost of Assistance (USD): 6752.67
News Source Link
http://floodlist.com/asia/philippines-floods-eastern-visayas-february-2021
https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1130342
https://dromic.dswd.gov.ph/effects-of-weather-disturbances-in-eastern-vi...