Philippines, Flooding in Eastern Visayas (21:43 Feb 8 2021)

Description

On 08 February 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was last spotted at about 580km east of Davao City and lasted for more than 24 hours. Tail-end of a Frontal System continuously affects the Eastern Visayas with cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Due to prolonged periods of rainfall brought by these weather disturbances, flooding occurred in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

A total of 25,194 families or 120,055 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 114 barangays in Eastern Visayas

A total of 7,253 families or 35,520 persons took temporary shelter in 8 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas

A total of 15 houses were partially damaged due to the effects of the weather disturbances

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Eastern Visayas

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 25194

Affected Persons: 120055

Displaced Persons: 35520

Damages

Damaged houses: 15

Cost of Assistance (USD): 6752.67

News Source Link

http://floodlist.com/asia/philippines-floods-eastern-visayas-february-2021

https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1130342

https://dromic.dswd.gov.ph/effects-of-weather-disturbances-in-eastern-vi...