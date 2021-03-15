Philippines
Philippines - Flooding (DSWD-DROMIC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2021)
- On 13 March, heavy rain with thunderstorms caused flooding in Aklan Province (Panay Island, Western Visayas Region).
- National authorities report that at least 194 people have been affected by the event, of which 178 are displaced to temporary shelters across three municipalities in Aklan. Food and relief items have been distributed to those affected.
- A general flood advisory has been issued for several provinces in Panay Island, including Aklan. Moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Western Visayas Region, on 15-16 March.