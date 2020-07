Philippines, Flooding in Digos City, Davao del Sur (20:31 Jun 29 2020)

Description

On 28 June, heavy rain affected Digos City and surrounding areas (Davao del Sur Province, south Philippines), triggering flash floods and leading to casualties.

According to the Philippines Information Agency, 412 families have been evacuated and 1,772 people rescued.

Drier conditions are forecast on 30 June and moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected on 1 July across Davao del Sur Province.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Digos City, Davao Del Sur

Casualties

Affected Families: 412

Affected Persons: 1772

Displaced Persons: 1772

Damages

News Source Link

https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1299263/digos-worst-flood-in-7-years-roads... https://erccportal.jrc.ec.europa.eu/ECHO-Flash/ECHO-Flash-List/yy/2020/mm/6