Philippines, Flooding in Davao de Oro (Region XI) (14 Jan 2022)

Compostela Valley, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 14 Jan 2022

AHADID :AHA-FL-2022-000052-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Compostela Valley

DESCRIPTION

On 14 January 2022, 5:00 AM, the municipalities of Mawab and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro experienced flooding caused by continuous light to moderate rains due to the shear line affecting Davao region.

- A total of 115 families / 380 persons were affected and displaced.

- 2 houses were partially damaged