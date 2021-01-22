Philippines, Flooding in Davao City (22:13 Jan 15 2021)

Description

On 15 January 2021, moderate to heavy rains in the areas of Toril and Talomo Districts in Davao City were experienced as a result of the prevailing easterlies in the region. This has caused the increase of water levels on the river channels along Davao River.

A total of 206 families or 923 persons were affected by the flooding incident in eight (8) Barangays in Davao City see Table 1).)

A total of 202 families or 906 persons sought temporary shelter in eight (8) Evacuation Centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) of the DSWD-DRMB is closely coordinating with DSWD-FO XI for significant reports on the status of affected families, assistance, and relief efforts.

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Davao City

Affected Families: 206

Affected Persons: 923

Displaced Persons: 906

