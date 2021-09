AFFECTED AREA/S

Datu Abdullah Sanki

DESCRIPTION

On 06 September 2021; around 07:52 AM, BDRRMC-Banaba reported swelling of nearby river and creeks due to continuous light to moderate rainfall experienced in the municipality.

>A total of 60 families / 300 persons were affected.

>Two (2) areas in Brgy. Banaba was reported flooded.