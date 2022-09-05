Philippines, Flooding in Cotabato (Region XII) (31 Aug 2022)

North Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 31 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000933-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 31 Aug 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kidapawan City

DESCRIPTION

On 31 August 2022, around 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, Brgys. Manongol and Poblacion, Kidapawan City, Cotabato experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall brought about by Localized Thunderstorms.

Runoff water overflowed through Manongol Creek to Purok Ponkana, Madrid Subdivision, and Taran Subdivision in Brgy. Poblacion. Floodwaters have already subsided.

Affected Population: 90 (61 in Brgy. Manongol/ 29 in Brgy. Poblacion ) families were affected

Power Interruption: Power outage was experienced in 3 Brgys which lasted for 2 hours.