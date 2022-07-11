Philippines, Flooding in Cebu and Negros Oriental (Region VII) (06 Jul 2022)

Cebu, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 06 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000740-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 06 Jul 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cebu City, Talisay City, Vallehermoso

DESCRIPTION

Issued on 06 July 2022, Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ that resulted to flooding in some areas in Cebu Province and Negros Oriental in Region VII.

A total of 297 families or 1,206 persons are affected in five (5) Barangays in Region VII