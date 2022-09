Capiz, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 21 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001034-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 21 Sep 2022 13:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

President Roxas

DESCRIPTION

On September 21, 2022, at around 1:30 PM, a flood incident happened in Barangays Pantalan, Hanglid, Vizcaya, and Ibaca in President Roxas, Capiz.

A total of 426 families or 2,130 persons are affected in four (4) barangays in President Roxas