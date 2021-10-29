Philippines, Flooding in Cagayan de Oro City (Misamis Oriental) (27 Oct 2021)

Misamis Oriental, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000877-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 10:38:25

AFFECTED AREA/S

DESCRIPTION

OVERVIEW:

On 27 October 2021, around 6:00 PM, the City received reports of flooding in Barangays Cugman and Tablon due to rising river levels. At 9:00 PM, Cugman River overflowed, while Iponan river reached critical level. The main Cagayan de Oro River has also increased but remained in alert levels.

EFFECTS:

- A total of 483 families and 1,747 persons were affected by the incident.

- A total of 24 damaged houses were reported due to the incident (23 partially/ 1 totally)

- One (1) person was reported injured and transported to JR Borja General Hospital