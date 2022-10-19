Philippines

Philippines, Flooding in Cagayan De Oro City and Tagoloan (Misamis Oriental) (16 Oct 2022)

Misamis Oriental, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 16 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001162-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022 09:54:18

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cagayan de Oro City, Tagoloan

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rain brought by localized thunderstorms

Affected area: 4 barangays in Misamis Oriental (2 in Tagoloan and 2 in Cagayan De Oro City)

Impacts:
- 859 families / 4,237 persons are affected
- 635 families / 3,379 persons are evacuated to 5 evacuation center in Misamis Oriental (2 in Tagoloan and 3 in Cagayan De Oro City)

Actions:
- A total of ₱4,346,994.10 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families
- Related agencies continuously monitors for updates on the status of affected families

