Philippines, Flooding in Bayombong (Nueva Vizcaya)(13 Apr 2022)

Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 13 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000466-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 13 Apr 2022 19:51:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bayombong

DESCRIPTION

The Municipality of Bayombong experienced intermittent moderate to heavy rains from 13 April 2022 up to present caused by Localized Thunderstorm. As a result, Barangay Casat and Barangay Luyang experienced flooding.

A total of 263 families from two (2) barangays were affected.